“It’s very difficult.” Arteta gives update on Odegaard’s return

Mikel Arteta has delivered an update on Martin Odegaard’s proposed return to fitness, and it is not what Arsenal fans would want to hear.

The Norwegian has been missing in action since the last international break and Arsenal has still not gotten him back.

It initially seemed like he had suffered a minor injury, but tests later revealed that it was a big deal, and he is now expected to be out for some more weeks.

The midfielder has been missed by his teammates, and fans are always eager to know how much progress he has made since the last update.

Speaking about his captain in his latest pre-match press conference, Mikel Arteta said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano:

“It’s very difficult with Martin to say when he will be back… but he’s working so hard to be ready as soon as possible, he’s pushing”.

Odegaard is an important player for us, but we have done well without him so far, and we need to keep winning games while we wait for his return.

When he is back, he will help us continue the good work the other players have been doing for some time now.

