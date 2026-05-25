“It’s very heavy” Mikel Merino gives his reaction to winning the title

Mikel Merino has spoken about the emotions of finally winning the Premier League title with Arsenal, two seasons after arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

The midfielder experienced disappointment during his first campaign when Liverpool denied Arsenal the league crown despite the efforts of Arteta’s squad throughout the season. That setback added to the frustration the club had already experienced after several near misses in previous title races.

Arsenal Finally Reach Their Goal

This season, Merino continued to play an important role as Arsenal improved their performances and eventually secured the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years.

The Gunners managed to overcome strong competition, including one of the most formidable Manchester City sides of recent years, to complete a campaign that supporters had been waiting decades to witness.

Arsenal had consistently pushed for the title since the 2022-2023 season and came close on several occasions before finally ending their long wait for league success.

Merino Reflects on Historic Achievement

The repeated disappointments placed considerable mental pressure on the squad, but the players remained determined and continued fighting until they eventually achieved their objective this season.

As reported by Arsenal Media, Merino said:

“It feels amazing! It feels like a dream come true, it’s very heavy as well, a heavy trophy! The reality is that this group of players have worked so hard for this trophy, these fans as well.

“It’s a pleasure to be part of this group and part of this generation that brought the Premier League back to Emirates Stadium. I can’t put it into words, to be honest.”

His comments reflect the sense of achievement within the Arsenal squad after years of rebuilding and disappointment, while also highlighting the strong connection between the players and supporters throughout the club’s journey back to the top of English football.

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