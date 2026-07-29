“It’s very likely” How close is Arsenal to signing Bruno Guimaraes?

Bruno Guimaraes might be closer to a move to Arsenal than many expected, as the Gunners continue to push to sign him from Newcastle United this summer.

The Magpies do not want to lose their captain, but at 28, Guimaraes may find it difficult to turn down an opportunity to join a major club like Arsenal. The midfielder has reportedly asked Newcastle to allow him to leave as he looks for a new challenge.

Arsenal increase Guimaraes pursuit

Newcastle remains reluctant to sell one of their most important players, but a deal could still be possible if Arsenal submits an offer that is too good to reject during this transfer window.

Guimaraes has been in excellent form and has established himself as one of the top midfielders in the world. Arsenal believes he can make their squad even stronger and provide the quality needed to compete at the highest level.

The Brazilian also impressed during the World Cup, showing his ability on the international stage. His performances have reinforced the belief that he would be a major addition for the Gunners if they can complete a transfer.

Arsenal has continued to work towards a deal because they believe Guimaraes has the ability to improve their midfield significantly. His experience, technical quality and leadership qualities are among the reasons the club is determined to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Talks move in a positive direction

ESPN Brasil’s journalist Bruno Andrade has now commented on the deal and said via Sport Witness:

“This approximation made all parties more confident.

“It’s very likely the negotiations move in a positive direction this week.”

The latest developments suggest there is growing confidence that discussions could progress between all parties involved. Newcastle will continue to protect their interests, but Arsenal’s determination and Guimaraes’ reported desire for the move could influence the outcome.

A successful agreement would see Arsenal secure one of the Premier League’s most highly rated midfielders and add another significant player to their squad ahead of the new season. However, Newcastle’s stance means negotiations will remain important before the transfer can be completed.

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