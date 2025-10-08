‘It’s very uncharacteristic’ John Stones on why Man City ‘parked the bus’ against Arsenal

Arsenal’s recent clash with Manchester City saw an uncharacteristic approach from the legendary Pep Guardiola. The two sides renewed their growing rivalry towards the end of September at the Emirates, and the game ended in dramatic fashion as the Gunners snatched a late draw courtesy of a superb Gabriel Martinelli strike.

Before that goal, Erling Haaland had given the Citizens an early lead and what followed raised eyebrows across the football world. Guardiola’s side appeared to adopt an unusually defensive stance after taking the lead, conceding more and more possession as the game wore on. The Citizens spent much of the second half defending deep in their own half, and after the final whistle, Guardiola had recorded his lowest average possession figure in a single match in his entire managerial career.

Stones Explains City’s Defensive Stance

Speaking with TalkSport, City defender John Stones admitted that it had not been part of the plan for his team to ‘park the bus.’

He said: “It was not planned for us to do that. I think when you are in a game, you get in different scenarios and have a feeling of pressure or there is a sense within the game that you have to just do that.

“The guys took initiative and did it, and I think that is why it has caused such a stir and become such a big talking point. It wasn’t planned and it is definitely not in our DNA as a team to go out and do that. We don’t want to do that.

“I believe it isn’t the right way to go out and win a football match by sitting on the edge of the box. I’ve played against it enough to know how frustrating it is, and how difficult it is to soak up all that pressure for a long period of the game.

“It was a mixture of things. Definitely not a tactical set-up from us. It was more just feeling the game, and it’s a difficult one for me to say. Looking back at it now, it’s very uncharacteristic.”

Arsenal’s Relentless Approach

As much as City’s tactics surprised many, Arsenal deserve huge credit for the way they imposed themselves on their opponents. The Gunners forced City back as they searched for an equaliser, and the introduction of Eberechi Eze into midfield strengthened Arsenal’s control in the second half.

Looking back on Martinelli’s dramatic late goal, its significance continues to grow. It not only salvaged a valuable point but also became a catalyst for a strong run of results that has helped Arsenal climb to the summit of the Premier League – that goal also earned Martinelli the BBC Goal off the Month award.

Benjamin Kenneth

