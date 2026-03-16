‘It’s virtually done’ Owen discusses Man City’s chance of catching Arsenal

Arsenal has a strong chance of winning the Premier League title this season and is now just weeks away from achieving that goal.

The Gunners possess a talented squad and currently sit nine points clear at the top of the table with only a few matches remaining in the campaign. Their consistent performances throughout the season have placed them in an excellent position as the competition approaches its final stages.

Despite their advantage, the team still has important work to complete. Arsenal must remain focused and maintain their momentum between now and the end of the season to ensure they convert their current lead into the league title.

Michael Owen Assesses the Title Race

There is growing confidence among observers that Arsenal will secure the championship, although some believe the race is not completely decided. As reported by the Metro, Michael Owen shared his thoughts on the situation.

He said:

‘It’s virtually done and dusted.

‘Let’s assume, because it has to happen, that Manchester City beat Arsenal. It has to happen. Now, if they win their game in hand as well it’s only three points. Can Arsenal drop three points out of that fixture list?

‘Yes, they can so it’s not absolutely over.’

Owen’s comments suggest that while Arsenal is in a commanding position, results could shift if they fail to maintain their current standards.

A Crucial Moment for Arsenal

The coming weeks represent a defining period for the club. Arsenal now has the chance to demonstrate that it can handle the pressure and finish the season strongly.

Manchester City’s struggles during the campaign have helped create this opportunity, and failing to capitalise on it would be a significant disappointment for the Gunners.

Winning the Premier League this season could mark the beginning of a new era of success for Arsenal. Securing the title would not only reward the progress made under Mikel Arteta but could also lay the foundation for a sustained period of competitiveness in future seasons.