“It’s what we aim for” Eze is happy that Arsenal quadruple dream still on

Eberechi Eze has reiterated that Arsenal is pleased with its current progress in the pursuit of a potential quadruple this season after his goal secured victory and passage to the next round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal defeated an impressive Mansfield side 2-1 today, ensuring their place in the quarter finals of the FA Cup. The result keeps their hopes alive of winning the competition alongside three other trophies this season.

The victory is another positive step for a team that has remained consistent across multiple competitions. Progress in the FA Cup means they remain firmly on course in their ambitious pursuit of silverware.

Arsenal continue strong cup progress

With their advancement to the quarter finals confirmed, Arsenal continues to compete on several fronts. Their FA Cup run adds to an already demanding schedule, but the squad has shown the depth and quality required to manage these challenges.

In addition to their FA Cup campaign, Arsenal is still competing in the Champions League, keeping alive the possibility of achieving success in Europe. Maintaining form across multiple tournaments will be vital as the latter stages of the season approach.

The team has also reached the final of the Carabao Cup, where they are scheduled to face Manchester City in a few weeks. That match presents another significant opportunity for silverware, and it will be closely watched to see whether Arsenal can capitalise on their strong season.

Squad depth proving crucial

Mikel Arteta has assembled one of the finest squads in England, and expectations remain high for the team to deliver success. The manager demonstrated confidence in the strength of his squad by resting several key players for the match against Mansfield.

Despite those changes, Arsenal still managed to secure the victory, a result that highlights the depth and resilience within the team. Performances such as this reinforce the belief that the squad can sustain its challenge across several competitions.

Speaking about the ambition to win four trophies, Eze emphasised the mindset within the squad, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“It’s what we aim for and pushing for. To be in this position is important, it’s where we want to be.

“It’s the mentality of taking each day as it comes. Do what needs to be done. If we don’t trust the process, we don’t get there.”