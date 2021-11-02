‘It’s working’ – Pundit claims summer Arsenal change is working wonders

Arsenal appointed a new set-piece coach to their backroom this summer, and Noel Whelan claims the decision is proving to be true.

The Gunners are showing some impressive form at present, winning seven of their last nine fixtures in all competitions, and currently lead the charts of goals scored from set pieces(re: WhoScored.com).

Their recent form has seen them climb as high as sixth in the PL table, a huge difference from being sat bottom after three matches, and Whelan is crediting their fine work on set pieces as making a difference.

“It’s an area where they’ve been fragile defensive-wise as well, at times,” Whelan told the Football Insider

“Look, set-pieces win you football games – that’s been said ever since I was coming through.

“If you work enough on them, you will get your just rewards and it will help decide games.

“At the minute, they are winning games through these set-pieces and that shows the justification for having the set-piece coach, it’s working.

“You have to have a plan and know what you’re doing all over the field. Those dead-ball situations are no different.”

There is a lot to be happy about in north London at present, and our goals from set pieces are certainly a big step in the right direction, with a number of big steps appearing to be taken in recent months.

I would love to pick the brain of our new set piece coach, but I also wouldn’t want to distract him from the fine work he is doing with the team.

How much credit can the set piece coach take on for our upturn in fortunes?

Patrick