Ivan Rakitic could be on the move, why Arsenal should make a move for him

A recent report from Spain via the Mail claims that Ivan Rakitic is open to leaving Barcelona in the summer.

The Croatian has seen his role at the Nou Camp continually reduced over the past few seasons, and it could be the perfect time for him to leave the Catalans now.

Arsenal hasn’t been linked with a move for him and that is understandable given that we have shown that we have financial problems and the fact that we don’t even know if we would play European football next season.

However, I think he is the type of player that we should be targeting at the moment regardless of our circumstances.

Arsenal is being rebuilt under Mikel Arteta and I can understand that we cannot go out and spend huge sums on several players at the same time, however, we should look to buy one quality player at a time that would eventually complete our team.

Our midfield has been a source of frustration for us and although everyone thinks we should fix our defence this summer, I think we should get a midfielder like Rakitic.

He is one of the best central midfielders in Europe at the moment and adding him to that dressing room would transform the performances of the likes of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.

Rakitic won’t come cheap but if we spend a significant part of our transfer budget to land him and keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, we could challenge for the title next season.

An article from Ime