Ivan Toney deserves the banter from Arsenal players

Toney reacts to Arsenal players mocking him

After the Gunners’ opening day defeat to Brentford last season at Brentford Community Stadium, there was a lot of talk about history repeating itself this season.

However, Mikel Arteta’s men cruised past Thomas Frank’s men in an impressive fashion, nullifying every good thing Brentford have come to be recognized for.

A win against their counterparts ensured that the North London outfit remained at the top of the Premier League table for at least two more weeks.

Nice kick about with the boys. ⚽️❤️🤍 @Arsenal — Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) September 18, 2022

After the win, few Arsenal players came forward in their social media handles, and wrote, “Nice kick about with the boys.”

A phrase that did the rounds, after Ivan Toney of Brentford posted it last season on his official Twitter account, when his side defeated Arsenal two-nil.

When asked about Arsenal players mocking his statement, the striker admitted that he felt the urge to reply but decided against it.

“I think once was funny, second time was a bit cringey. I bit my tongue, I wanted to reply and wanted to nibble.”

Toney asked about Arsenal players tweeting: "I think once was funny, second time was a bit cringey. "I bit my tongue, I wanted to reply and wanted to nibble. "But fair play to them, they are a different Arsenal side to the one we played before." — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) September 20, 2022

He continued to state that the current Arsenal side are different from the one that came to town just over a year ago. “Fair play to them, they are a different Arsenal side to the one we played before.”

It is always nice to see players falling flat on their faces. And I personally enjoyed the Arsenal players mocking the English striker.

But after having a bit of fun, I think it’s best for everyone to move on. Because Arsenal have bigger ambitions than just making fun of players of other teams.

But, then again, maybe he shouldn’t have made fun of us the first time, eh?

If you can’t take it, don’t dish it……

Yash Bisht

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta talks about Granit Xhaka, Fabio Vieira and Arsenal’s improvement since last year…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids