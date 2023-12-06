Ivan Toney drops a hint about a move to Arsenal

Ivan Toney has dropped a hint that he is following Arsenal amidst interest from the Gunners in the striker.

Toney is banned for this first half of the season and will return to action starting next month.

If he had not been banned, he could have left Brentford in the summer and Arsenal remains one of his main suitors.

Several pundits, analysts and fans believe if they add him to their group, the Gunners will win the Premier League title.

However, it remains unclear if Brentford will sell him in January or wait until the summer to agree to a deal.

The Daily Mail reveals the striker dropped a huge hint that he is following the Gunners during the game against Luton Town yesterday.

Toney posted an image of himself watching the game and captioned it: ‘@DeclanRice. What a game [heart eyes emoji].’

He has since deleted the post, but this is seen as a sign that he also follows the club and wants the transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are one of the biggest clubs in the world, so Toney will want to wear our shirt.

However, to make the move happen, we must agree with Brentford as soon as possible.

