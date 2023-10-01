Ivan Toney is a no-brainer for Arsenal as Brentford admit he’s for sale

Paying our most creative player Ozil to sit at home and then bemoaning a lack of creativity, giving away Aubameyang without buying a replacement, then watching Lacazette manage 0 goals.

Giving Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson 100,000 pound a week while others had contracts ripped up, having faith in Vieira but not Smith Rowe, spending over 60 million on Havertz and most recently rewarding Golden Glove winner Ramsdale with a spot on the bench.

Arteta will call these ‘ruthless ‘ decisions, others fear he may be over-complicating things.

Of course, a great manager sticks to his convictions and is not influenced by other opinions.

For better or worse, if our boss fails, he falls on his sword.

Yet, the rumours circulating do make sense, a solution that is so obvious I was worried a stubborn coach would overlook it, not just the final piece to a puzzle, but the puzzle desperate for the piece, not an issue created because someone thinks he’s smarter than he is.

No changing a midfield formation that finished 2nd in a league they topped for the majority last season.

Zero pretending you consider a keeper as an attacking sub (still waiting).

Arsenal need a plan B up front.

Someone who makes team-mates feel it’s worth crossing the ball into the box.

An alternative to be more direct when the small passes are not unlocking a parked bus.

A presence who can hold up the ball.

As we search for that option, Thomas Frank went on live TV and on behalf of his chairman confirmed that Brentford are a selling club, won’t stand in anyone’s way if the price is right, expects a bid for Ivan Toney but is also aware that if DM’s are going for 80- 100 million, what’s the worth of someone who can boast 20 league goals last campaign?

Frank’s sale pitch included a reminder that the Bee’s don’t make as many chances as those in the top 4, so imagine what his forward could do in a side with more possession?

The same readers who criticised me, for saying Eddie Nketiah should not be getting 100,000 a week for his 4 or 5 Prem goals he gives back each year, quietly asked for an upgrade this week.

If Sundays 2-2 draw made Gooners demand a higher standard then it was worth the dropped points.

Approx 60 million for a 27-year-old goes against the policy set up by Edu, Josh Kroenke, Arteta and BFG yet it could be the difference between winning a trophy or not.

Not just would he be the closest to an Olivier Giroud prototype, those type of strikers don’t really exist anymore.

Heck for a couple of million I would re-sign Giroud. That would be thinking outside the box and being creative.

While I have been disappointed that he hasn’t taken more ownership regarding why he’s been banned, I like the swagger Ivan Toney has.

In a sport where your mentality gets you over the line, we need more players with personality and arrogance (good arrogance).

At a time where we seem to be mending areas that are not broken let’s now fix a position damaged for too long.

Dan

