Ivan Toney issues Come-And-Get-Me plea to Arsenal – Let’s go get him

This summer transfer window, Arsenal haven’t done anything to bolster their attack, and with less than ten days until the transfer deadline, it wouldn’t be shocking if they don’t bolster it. What is certain is that we will see Arteta make some impactful signings for his attack, either in the January transfer window or the summer transfer window.

There are many forwards Mikel Arteta could look to sign next summer, but I’ll ask why he can’t sign Ivan Toney. The Brentford man (on The Diary of a CEO Podcast) recently admitted his love for how Arsenal plays, and I bet convincing him to join won’t be hard.

🗣️Ivan Toney – "I've been a Liverpool fan my whole life but from young i've liked Arsenal. I've liked watching Arsenal. How passionate the fans are " (via @___sele_)pic.twitter.com/VzMY7DdujZ — Doc (@karthikadhaigal) August 21, 2023

Arsenal should consider the 27-year-old because he is a proven goalscorer. Last season, he had 20 goals and four assists in 33 league games (in the 2021–22 season, he had 12 league goals and five assists in 33 league games). Other than that, he may also be cheaper at the moment with him not playing football for a while, I doubt Brentford will be asking for a hefty fee in the January transfer window. If a team were crazy enough to go for him this summer, they would have probably gotten him on the cheap.

If they want to, the Gunners could easily pull off a swoop for his services; Premier League legend and vocal Spurs fan Darren Ambrose knows that, so he is disappointed the Englishman could want to join Arsenal instead of Spurs as Kane’s replacement.

“I am disappointed that he said ‘Arsenal is his preferred destination’ being a Spurs supporter,” said Ambrose on Sky Sports as transcribed by HITC.

“I think you could get him on the cheap now. I am surprised Brentford haven’t had any interest up until now.”

Internalising all that, is bringing Ivan Toney to Arsenal in the winter something you can entertain? (Notably, Toney will be free to resume football activities on January 17, 2024.)

I think Arsenal should snap him up now and he will be fresh for the most important end of season run-in.

Sam P

