Ivan Toney makes his choice between Arsenal and Chelsea

Ivan Toney is attracting interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea as he prepares to return to football in the new year. The striker has been serving a ban and hasn’t featured for Brentford this season. Both London clubs believe Toney could be the striker their teams need, leading to the possibility of a serious approach for his signature in the January transfer window.

Arsenal, currently competing in the Champions League, and Chelsea, actively investing in their squad to secure a top-four spot, present attractive options for Toney.

With Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah not fully meeting Arsenal’s goal-scoring needs, Toney is viewed as a player who can address that deficiency.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Toney is set to decide on his future upon his return, and he reportedly prefers a move to Arsenal over Chelsea to continue his career.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is one of the best pieces of news we have heard in the last few weeks and we have to work on sealing the deal for his signature now.

However, because Romano says it does not mean we are favourites and we still have to convince the attacker and his club before we can make the transfer happen.

