Ivan Toney may not favour a January move amidst interest from Arsenal

Arsenal may have to defer their interest in Ivan Toney until the summer, as the striker is currently contemplating his future. Toney is set to return to action after Christmas, having been sidelined for the first half of the season due to a betting ban.

During the summer transfer window, Toney was linked with a move away from Brentford, but the ban prevented any potential transfer. Recent reports have suggested interest from Chelsea and Arsenal, both London clubs in need of a striker.

However, according to The Sun, Toney is considering staying with Brentford until the end of the season as a gesture of gratitude for the club’s support during his ban. Despite Brentford’s inconsistent season, retaining the English striker would enhance their prospects of finishing the campaign on a positive note.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding Toney to our group in January improves our chance of winning the league and ending the term inside the top four.

But it will be tricky for him to change clubs, and there is no guarantee that he will shine for us, considering how long he has spent out of the game.

