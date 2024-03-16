Ivan Toney reveals his ideal transfer destination amidst Arsenal’s interest

Ivan Toney has spoken about what an ideal summer will be for him as Arsenal and several clubs show an interest in the attacker.

Toney has been one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League for much of his time as a Brentford player in the English top flight.

He missed most of this term due to a ban but is still expected to leave Brentford in the summer, as the Bees have already signed a replacement for him.

Toney could remain in London, where Arsenal and Chelsea are battling to add him to their group.

However, the striker was asked what an ideal summer would be for him, and he revealed, as quoted by Goal.com:

“We win every game from now until the end of the season. I’ve scored 20 goals, we have nine games left and we’ve kept nine clean sheets. Something like that.”

Adding: “I’m in the mix for the Euros, then we win! If Brentford was to sell me, they make their money… and I move to Madrid!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney is not yet our player and can talk about any club, especially those not interested in a move for him, because it will be a good distraction.

If he is the striker we want to add to our squad, we expect the work to be going on behind the scenes already, setting the stage for us to add him to our group like we did with Declan Rice.

