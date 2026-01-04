Ivan Toney tells Arsenal the next position to use Declan Rice

Ivan Toney has made a light-hearted remark suggesting Arsenal should deploy Declan Rice in an attacking role following his impressive performance against Bournemouth, where he scored twice. The comment came after a strong display that further highlighted Rice’s growing influence in front of goal, an area that had previously attracted criticism.

Arsenal’s Attacking Evolution

Arsenal invested heavily during the most recent transfer window, bringing in several high-level players and strengthening their attacking options with at least two new forwards. The club has been among the Premier League’s most prolific scoring sides in recent seasons, and expectations were high that the additional striker would elevate them even further. Despite this, it was Rice who captured attention in the Bournemouth fixture, underlining the depth of Arsenal’s attacking contributions from midfield.

Rice has been a central figure for Arsenal over the last few terms, consistently delivering strong performances. Before his move to the Emirates, he was rarely associated with goal scoring, and critics frequently cited this as the main reason he could not be regarded as a complete midfielder. Since joining Arsenal, however, he has steadily improved this aspect of his game, a development clearly demonstrated by his recent brace.

Operating as a box-to-box midfielder often makes it difficult to arrive in the penalty area at the right moment, yet Rice has shown improved timing and awareness in attacking positions. His growing confidence suggests he is likely to add more goals before the season concludes.

Reaction and Social Media Response

Following the Bournemouth victory, Rice shared a post on Instagram expressing his satisfaction with the result. The post attracted several comments, including one from Ivan Toney. The striker wrote, “Get him upfront”, with two love emojis.

The playful suggestion reflects the wider appreciation for Rice’s evolving role and his increasing effectiveness in advanced areas. While Arsenal continue to benefit from their attacking reinforcements, Rice’s contributions from midfield are proving equally valuable as the season progresses.