“I’ve got to be honest.” Emmanuel Petit has his say on Saka starting

Bukayo Saka has recently won the Premier League crown and helped Arsenal reach the Champions League final, establishing himself as one of the leading players in the England camp. However, Emmanuel Petit believes he does not deserve to start for the Three Lions at the World Cup.

When fully fit, Saka is regarded as one of the first names on the team sheet for both club and country, but concerns remain over his physical condition after a demanding season. He has struggled with injuries and is still working towards his best form while competing at international level. The Three Lions are among the favourites and have strong attacking options, including Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke, who is considered fitter and appears to be in Thomas Tuchel’s plans.

Petit raises concerns over Saka form

Saka’s recent performances have drawn scrutiny, particularly after a challenging end to the season, and questions have been raised about whether he is currently operating at full intensity. Despite his quality, his influence in key matches has been debated in high-pressure fixtures.

According to Football365, Petit, who remains a fan of Saka, said:

“Saka, for me, is not coming out of a good season with Arsenal. We saw that in the Champions League final. He doesn’t make an impact anymore, and I think that other players deserve to be picked in the starting lineup.

“I’m a huge, huge fan of Saka, but I’ve got to be honest. If I’m his team-mate, I don’t understand it. There are so many strong and talented players who are better than Saka.”

His comments have added further attention to the ongoing debate around England’s attacking selection.

England selection debate continues

As England prepare for their opening World Cup match, Thomas Tuchel faces important decisions regarding attacking roles and player fitness. Saka’s situation remains a key talking point given his importance when fully fit and the concerns surrounding his recent physical condition.

The balance between form, fitness, and tactical fit will likely influence selection choices, particularly in a squad filled with strong attacking competition. While Saka remains a major talent, discussions over his starting place underline the depth available to England at the tournament.

The final decision will depend on how Tuchel assesses readiness and balance within the squad as the competition begins.

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