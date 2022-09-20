‘I’ve heard’ – Ferdinand insists excitement around youngster is warranted

Rio Ferdinand told his followers that he has been hearing big things about Arsenal’s latest academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri.

The midfielder was given his senior debut on Sunday, coming off the bench to become the all-time youngest player of England’s top flight, causing much excitement around the young star.

Ferdinand insists there is every reason to be excited also, likening his ability to Manchester City and England star Phil Foden.

“There’s no doubting this kid’s ability,” Rio told his YouTube followers. “I’ve heard from coaches that are at the club and from various different people in the game at that level that there aren’t many 15-year-olds in the last 10 or so years that have got the ability that this guy’s shown on a consistent basis.

“We are talking the Fodens of this world. At 15, he’s at a similar level they’re talking.”

Nwaneri wasn’t given long enough on the pitch to make an impact, but the experience of stepping out on the field should well ease the pressure on him for when he gets his next chance.

The fact that he was selected at all is a huge statement, with the likes of Miguel Azeez and Charlie Patino, who are also highly rated, yet to get their PL debuts.

Could Nwaneri get another chance to shine in the near future?

