‘I’ve said things’ – Odegaard refuses to rule out Arsenal stay with jibe at Real Madrid

Martin Odegaard has aimed a shot at Real Madrid for their handling of his time there this season, while refusing to rule out staying with Arsenal beyond the summer.

The Norwegian has been an instant hit in North London, having only joined in January he has already emerged as a first-team regular under Mikel Arteta, and put in his most assured performance on Sunday.

The 22 year-old appeared to be all over the pitch against West Ham as he worked continuously on and off the ball to help his side overturn a 3-0 deficit to rescue a point.

Arsenal fans all over are now hopeful that they could potentially see the Real Madrid loanee stay on beyond his current terms, with him seemingly having instantly settled in at the Emirates, and appears extremely happy at present.

Odegaard was asked about staying at Arsenal beyond the summer, to which he replied (via FabrizioRomano): “My future at Arsenal? The deal with Arsenal is until the end of season. We’ll see what happens this summer. I’ve said things before that I still stand for: stability and development are key words…”.

Zinedine Zidane’s failure to give him the chance to show his worth on the pitch in the opening months of the current season saw him push to leave on loan in January, and that played into the hands of Arsenal, but with two years remaining on the creative midfielder’s contract, Real Madrid are not forced into making any decisions at present.

Does Odegaard appear happy in North London? Could we possibly convince him to sign permanently?

Patrick