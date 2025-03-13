“I’ve seen Greece winning the Euros,” Henry sends message to Arsenal after drawing Real Madrid

Thierry Henry has urged Arsenal to believe in themselves ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal clash with Real Madrid. After Madrid triumphed over Atletico Madrid via penalties, they set up a meeting with the Gunners in the next phase of the competition. While it will be a tough challenge for Arsenal, Henry is confident that belief can make all the difference.

Many consider it a foregone conclusion that Madrid will win the fixture, but Henry, who understands the unpredictability of football, insists no team should be dismissed in the Champions League. He has witnessed numerous underdog stories, such as Greece’s triumph in the European Championships and Leicester City’s unexpected Premier League victory, and he believes that Arsenal must go into the match with confidence.

Henry, as quoted by Football365, said: “If you arrive in front of Real Madrid thinking let’s see what’s going to happen you might as well not go. I do believe that you go into a game believing you can win this is what dreams are made of this is what you are thinking of. I’ve seen Greece winning the Euros, I’ve seen Leicester winning the league just believe that you can that’s what I’m saying. Are you going to do it? That’s a different ball game.”

Real Madrid is undoubtedly one of the most successful clubs in European football history, and they will make life difficult for Arsenal. However, the pressure will be on Madrid, as many expect them to win. This could work in Arsenal’s favour, as the Gunners may be able to play with less pressure and surprise their opponents.

As Henry rightly points out, belief is crucial. If Arsenal can go into the game with the mindset that they can win, they will stand a much better chance of progressing to the semifinals. The key will be for the players to stay focused, embrace the challenge, and give everything they’ve got to make their dreams a reality.