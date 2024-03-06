“I’ve stopped doubting.” Piers Morgan drops every doubt he had about Mikel Arteta

Piers Morgan has dispelled all doubts he previously harboured about Mikel Arteta’s capabilities as Arsenal’s manager. The TV host, known for being one of the most vocal critics of the Gunners’ manager, consistently questioned Arteta’s decisions.

Morgan specifically expressed scepticism regarding Arteta’s decision to sign Kai Havertz. However, Havertz has since become a crucial player for the team, showcasing an impressive run of form in recent weeks.

Acknowledging his previous doubts, Morgan has publicly admitted that he was wrong about Havertz and other decisions made by Arteta. This acknowledgement comes as a reversal of his earlier doubts and criticism.

He tweeted:

“I doubted Arteta’s decision to replace Ramsdale with Raya.

“He was right.

“I doubted Arteta’s faith in Havertz.

“He was right.

“I doubted Arteta’s refusal to buy a striker in January.

“He was right.

“I’ve stopped doubting @m8arteta.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most Arsenal fans had doubts about Arteta, and whenever things don’t go well, it is natural to doubt the manager and question whether he is good enough.

Arteta deserves credit for staying focused on the job at hand and transforming this Arsenal team into one of the strongest sides in Europe.

He now needs some trophies, and if his team can win the Premier League at the end of this campaign, the team will earn even more fans.

————————————————————-

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…