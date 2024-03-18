Do Arsenal Women need to sign another top striker this summer?

Jonas Eidevall must have felt he had his offensive options figured out after signing Alessia Russo and Cloe Lacasse last summer. However, the Arsenal women’s attack has not improved significantly; in fact they continue to struggle against teams that play with a low block, and after 16 games in the WSL they have scored just 34 goals from 297 attempts on goal.

Looking at this situation made me think. It shouldn’t be surprising if Eidevall once again looked to add another attacker to his squad.

Well, speaking of which forwards can be targeted to bolster our Arsenal women’s attack, L’Equipe has revealed an intriguing transfer target. According to the French news source, Arsenal is among the several clubs interested in FC Fleury 91’s Rosemonde Kouassi.

They believe the Ivorian attacker, who recently helped FC Fleury 91 defeat Olympique Lyonnais on penalties to reach the French Women’s Cup final, could be on the move in the summer. She’s spent the last three seasons making a name for herself at the French club.

The forward (Kouassi) is technically gifted, quick, and strong enough to ‘bully’ opposing defenders.

She has not had the best league season, but she shows flashes of brilliance every time she plays. In 48 games with FC Fleury 91, she has 18 goals and 11 assists, and the french club are still in the running for the Champions League playoffs.

Can anyone see Arsenal buying yet another striker this summer to add to our star-studded attacking options?

Michelle Maxwell

