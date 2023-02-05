Iwobi happy to see Arsenal stars after beating them with Everton

Former Arsenal man Alex Iwobi was on the winning side when the Gunners travelled to Everton yesterday.

The Nigerian international was groomed at the Emirates and only left Arsenal for the Toffees in 2019.

He has been a key player there since the transfer, but he cannot be separated from his Arsenal roots, so it was nice to see some of his old mates at Goodison Park yesterday.

The midfielder was in fine form as the Toffees earned an unlikely win against the Gunners, but afterwards, he admitted it was great to see some familiar faces.

The 26-year-old posted images on Instagram and captioned it: “Nice To See Some Old Faces, Even Better To Win!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Iwobi was a fine squad player for us and as he now shines at Everton, we deserve credit for grooming yet another good footballer.

He left the Emirates reluctantly and we have moved on, now we have some much better players in our ranks.

The loss to Everton was a huge blow, but we must recover from it and get back to form as soon as our next match.

We have shown we have the character to recover from a setback, so our fans can expect a win when next we are on the pitch.