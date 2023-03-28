Iwobi reveals how Arsenal moved him on to Everton

Alex Iwobi is one of Arsenal’s successful academy graduates doing well at another Premier League club, but the Nigerian could have remained at the Emirates.

He moved to Everton in 2019 after breaking into the Arsenal first team in 2015 and remaining in the squad for four years.

After the Europa League final in 2019, Unai Emery assured him he was a part of the plan for the next season.

However, when Nicolas Pepe arrived, it became clear someone had to leave the Emirates.

Everton tabled a bid that was too good to turn down and Arsenal told the Nigerian about it.

Iwobi explains his exit via The Beautiful Game podcast:

‘[Arsenal] said, “We’ve received a bid for you, it’s a high bid, we’re not going to get this money from anywhere else”.

‘It was a nudge, “it’s a winger as well, that’s probably going to play in your position. It’s up to you”.

‘They’ve given me that, and Everton’s a club that’s also a very big club that wants me. I want a new challenge, so why not pursue it?’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We all expected Pepe to set the Emirates on fire, so we can understand when the club sold Iwobi.

However, in hindsight, it probably was the wrong decision and we should have kept the Nigerian who is one of our own.

