Jaap Stam assures Arsenal of the quality of Jurrien Timber

Jaap Stam, the renowned Dutch defender, has provided assurance to Arsenal that Jurrien Timber will meet expectations at the Emirates.

The Gunners are in the process of finalising the transfer of the Ajax player to further strengthen their defence, following their second-place finish in the league last season under Mikel Arteta’s guidance.

Timber was on the verge of a move to Manchester United last season but opted to remain in the Netherlands as he felt he wasn’t quite ready for the switch. Despite Ajax not having the most successful season, Arsenal has recognised Timber’s potential and views him as a key addition to their first-team squad.

With his experience and expertise, Stam has now offered reassurances to Arsenal that Timber is a top-class defender.

He tells Charles Watts Football:

“In Holland he’s been doing very well. This season due to circumstances he was not as impressive as last season, but you could still see the quality there.

“He’s very comfortable on the ball and he can create that extra man in midfield by carrying the ball forward. He’s very good in his positioning as well, his passing is very accurate and he has good technique. That’s the type of player that we all like in Holland.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber has been on the radar of a number of Premier League teams before now, so adding him to our squad means we are signing a top player.

He would meet good competition at the Emirates and his arrival will make all our defenders perform even better just to get a first-team chance.

