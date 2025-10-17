Jaap Stam makes EPL top four prediction, including Arsenal’s final position

Jaap Stam, the Manchester United legend, is keeping a close eye on this season’s Premier League title race and has shared his thoughts on which teams he expects to finish in the top four. The former defender, renowned for his successful spell at Old Trafford, believes the competition at the top will remain fierce as the campaign progresses.

Arsenal currently sit at the summit of the Premier League table, a position that many fans and pundits believe they are capable of maintaining. There is growing optimism among supporters and neutrals alike that this could finally be the season when the Gunners reclaim the league crown, potentially adding a Champions League triumph to what could be a historic campaign. Such expectations have been fuelled by the club’s steady progress over recent years and the strategic signings completed during the last transfer window.

Mikel Arteta continues to receive plaudits for his leadership and consistency since the 2022–2023 season. Arsenal view him as the ideal figure to guide their long-term project and have worked tirelessly to provide him with the necessary backing. Despite this, Stam believes that Liverpool may once again have the edge in the title race.

Stam’s Premier League Prediction

Speaking about his forecast for the top four, Stam shared his view via Metro Sports, stating: “I would pick Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Manchester United for the top four, with Chelsea in close contention. These five have the squads and consistency to compete for the Champions League places. Bournemouth or Crystal Palace could make a push, but it’s hard to maintain that level through the season.”

His prediction reflects a belief that the traditional powerhouses of English football will dominate the upper end of the table, though he did acknowledge that mid-table sides could pose a challenge if they sustain their form.

Arsenal’s Title Challenge

For Arsenal, remaining consistent will be key if they are to stay ahead of Liverpool and Manchester City. With Mikel Arteta’s side having shown significant maturity and tactical discipline this season, the focus will be on maintaining their momentum during the decisive months ahead. While Stam’s prediction favours Liverpool as champions, he clearly recognises Arsenal’s strength and staying power in what promises to be one of the most closely contested title races in recent years.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…