Jaap Stam reveals why he backs Arsenal to beat PSG

Jaap Stam believes Arsenal have what it takes to defeat Paris Saint-Germain when the two clubs meet in the Champions League final later this month.

PSG have performed strongly in Europe and are aiming to become the first club in the last decade to win back-to-back Champions League titles. Their impressive attacking quality has made them one of the most feared teams in European football, and many observers consider the French side favourites heading into the final.

For Arsenal, this marks their first appearance in the competition’s final since 2006, and the Gunners are still pursuing their first-ever Champions League triumph. Interestingly, PSG were also seeking a maiden title when they reached their previous final before eventually lifting the trophy.

Arsenal confidence ahead of the final

Despite PSG’s attacking strength and recent European success, Stam believes Arsenal possess the tactical qualities needed to exploit weaknesses in the Parisian side.

The former defender highlighted Arsenal’s collective structure and pressing ability as key factors that could help Mikel Arteta’s team gain an advantage during the final.

While PSG are widely admired for their individual talent, Stam believes their defensive organisation can leave openings for opponents, something Arsenal may be capable of exploiting if they perform effectively as a unit.

Stam explains why Arsenal can win

Speaking via Football London, he said:

“Arsenal have a very good chance to win the Champions League.

“PSG and Bayern have very good players, individually very, very skilled. As a unit, they are okay, but they also concede a lot of goals. They play their own style of play, which leaves a lot of space for the other team to create and to score goals.

“So, their defending is not always the best. However, when you look at Arsenal, they can play well as a unit in the press. They can be very good and take advantage of that.”

His comments reflect growing belief that Arsenal’s organisation and tactical discipline could provide the foundation for success against one of Europe’s strongest attacking sides.

With both clubs aiming to make history for different reasons, the final is expected to be one of the most closely watched matches of the season.