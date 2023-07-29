Jack Grealish is desperate for Man City to beat Arsenal in the Community Shield

Arsenal can deal Manchester City their first blow of next season in less than ten days (a week before next season) by denying them the chance to crown their success from last season by clinching the Community Shield.

The perception after winning the treble (the FA Cup, the Champions League, and the Premier League) is that Man City can win it all, but that is not the case. They haven’t won the Community Shield Final since they last won it in 2019 in the last two seasons, losing to Leicester in 2021 (they were beaten 1-0), then to Liverpool in 2022 (they were beaten 3-1).

According to the Athletic, Jack Grealish, who joined Manchester City in 2021, has voiced his desire to see them lift the Community Shield.

“I’ve said to a few of the guys that I’m desperate to win the Community Shield. This is my third year here, and I’ve lost two of those finals. I’m desperate,” said Grealish. “As a footballer, you want to win as much as possible, but you also want to win everything once. That’s what I want. At least once! You tick them off, don’t you? I lost out on two, and I want one.”

Arsenal were left disappointed after being beaten to the Premier League title by Manchester City. The idea was to let their frustrations motivate them to be better, and hopefully, with the summer reinforcements, they will be better positioned to eventually beat City. Denying Manchester City the Community Shield might be a statement of intent for Arsenal’s goals for next season.

Darren N

