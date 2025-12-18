Jack Grealish says Everton man is more skilful than Saka

Bukayo Saka is widely regarded as one of the most skilful players in the Premier League and has maintained an impressive level of form over the last few seasons. He remains a central figure for Arsenal and continues to put in consistent effort to ensure the team performs well whenever he is on the pitch. His importance to the side is clear, not only through his contributions but also through the expectations placed upon him each time he plays.

Supporters and observers alike expect strong performances from Saka in every match, although much of the attention he receives centres on the skill he displays during games. As a winger, pace alone is not enough, and technical ability is essential. Saka possesses that quality, which allows him to beat opponents with ease and regularly attract praise for his performances.

Skill Versus Overall Impact

Despite the admiration he receives, there is an ongoing debate about where Saka ranks among the league’s most skilful players. The Premier League is filled with technically gifted footballers, making it difficult to argue conclusively that Saka stands above all others in terms of pure skill. While his effectiveness and consistency are rarely questioned, comparisons are inevitable when assessing individual attributes.

It is also possible that Saka himself would acknowledge that another player may be more skilful in isolation. Skill can be subjective, often judged differently depending on style, flair, and individual preference. This has led to comparisons with other attacking players who are known primarily for their technical brilliance rather than their overall output.

Grealish Offers a Contrasting View

The discussion has been further fuelled by comments from Jack Grealish, who highlighted another name when speaking about pure skill. As quoted by Goal, Grealish stated, “Ndiaye is the most skilful player in the Premier League. In terms of pure skill, yeah. I’m not sitting here saying, oh yeah, he could be the best, but skilful. Saka, for example, is so good, one of the best wingers in the world. But he’s not skilful.”

These remarks underline the distinction between effectiveness and flair. While Saka continues to be one of the league’s standout performers, opinions like Grealish’s show that debates around skill remain subjective. Ultimately, Saka’s value to Arsenal goes beyond technical comparisons, rooted firmly in his consistent influence and impact on matches.