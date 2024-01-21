Jack Wilshere admits it was tough to watch Liverpool drub his U18 side

Arsenal’s U18s suffered a surprising 7-1 defeat to their Liverpool counterparts in the FA Youth Cup yesterday, marking a challenging day for manager Jack Wilshere. Despite Wilshere’s positive tenure as the manager of the Arsenal youth team, his side faced a significant setback in this match.

Although Arsenal initially responded well to Liverpool taking the lead, they eventually lost focus, allowing Liverpool’s youth team to dominate the game and secure an emphatic victory with a 7-1 scoreline.

The result was unexpected and difficult for Wilshere and his young players to accept. It serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of youth competitions and the challenges that can arise even for talented and promising teams.

Speaking about the game, Wilshere said as reported by Arsenal Media:

“It was a tough night, a real tough night. Ultimately, I believe they were better than us, and that’s the harsh reality. I need to review the match to pinpoint where and when they outperformed us because I feel, at times, we had decent spells in the game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Football can be cruel sometimes, and our teenagers have to move on from that drubbing and get back to winning in their next match.

The Liverpool side took control of the game and were much better, but we have to focus on winning the next matches now.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…