Jack Wilshere admits Max Dowman is better than him at same age

Max Dowman worked closely with Jack Wilshere in the Arsenal academy before the latter departed to pursue his managerial ambitions away from the club. During that time, Wilshere gained a strong understanding of the youngster’s abilities, having played an influential role in his early development.

Wilshere himself was once regarded as a teenage prodigy, making his Arsenal debut at the age of 16 and going on to enjoy an impressive career with the club. His experience of rising through the ranks at such a young age gives weight to his assessment of emerging talents like Dowman.

Wilshere’s High Praise for Dowman

As someone who understands the pressures and expectations placed on young players at Arsenal, Wilshere believes Dowman may even surpass what he achieved at a similar stage. His perspective is shaped by first-hand experience, having navigated the same pathway from academy prospect to first team player.

There have already been calls for Dowman to be included in the England squad for the World Cup this summer, highlighting the growing excitement surrounding his potential. Wilshere does not consider such suggestions unreasonable, reflecting the high regard in which the youngster is held.

England Talk and Expectations

He said via Talk Sport:

“I remember calling my dad and saying, ‘Dad, you need to come and watch this kid. I think he is better than me’. My dad is very biased towards me. He thinks I am the best player.

“It actually gets to the point where I argue with him sometimes,” Wilshere added. “I don’t want to put pressure on him [Dowman], but there is so much now anyway.”

These comments show both the excitement and the caution surrounding Dowman’s development. While his performances have been highly impressive, comparisons with Wilshere at the same age will inevitably remain a topic of debate.

Wilshere’s own achievements as a young player set a high benchmark, and although Dowman has shown exceptional promise, matching or exceeding that level will be a significant challenge.