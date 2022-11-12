Jack Wilshere names his England starting XI for World Cup opener

Jack Wilshere has selected three Arsenal players in his preferred starting XI for England’s World Cup game against Iran.

The Three Lions have named their squad for the competition, hoping to win it after reaching the semi-final stage in 2018.

Gareth Southgate worked hard to select his group from a pool of top players across Europe and some Arsenal men made it.

Wilshere believes they are good enough not just to be in the squad, but to also start games for their country.

The Three Lions will open their campaign with a match against Iran on the 21st of this month.

That game will be an important one, and earning three points from the fixture will set the tone for the rest of the competition for them.

Wilshere was asked to name his ideal team to start that game and three Gunners were in it.

He named Aaron Ramsdale in goal, Ben White as centre-back alongside Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Bukayo Saka on the wing, just behind Harry Kane in a 4-2-3-1 formation, as revealed by The Sun.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are at the top of the Premier League table because of the fine form of these players.

They deserve to be named in the World Cup squad and should play ahead of some others in the group.

However, Gareth Southgate decides the structure of his team and he will choose the best players for every position.