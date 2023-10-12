Jack Wilshere could leave Arsenal academy role for MLS job after interview

Jack Wilshere, the former Arsenal midfielder and current coach of the Arsenal U18 side, is reportedly being considered for a managerial role with MLS side Colorado Rapids. He has been coaching in the Arsenal academy and has garnered praise for his work with the U18 team.

The club recognises Wilshere’s coaching talent, but they also view his role as a stepping stone toward a potential senior managerial position in the future. According to a report from The Athletic, the Colorado Rapids have already interviewed Wilshere for their managerial vacancy. While he performed well in the interview, it’s worth noting that he is not the sole candidate and the club is conducting interviews with other coaches as well.

It’s interesting to note that the Kroenke family, who also owns Arsenal, owns the Colorado Rapids. However, it remains to be seen if this connection will play a significant role in Wilshere’s chances of securing the managerial role.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere needs a senior managerial job as soon as possible and the Rapids jobs could be good for him.

He has spent a good time learning the job with the Gunners’ U18 side, which might help him succeed in America.

However, we also expect the club owners to give him time to do a good job if he is chosen to take the role.

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…