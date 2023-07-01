Jack Wilshere developing his boxing skills and wants to fight former teammate

Reports suggest that Jack Wilshere, the current Arsenal U18 coach, has been training to become a boxer and has expressed an interest in facing West Ham player Aaron Cresswell in a bout.

After retiring from professional football last year, Wilshere has been focusing on developing his coaching career. He aspires to become a successful manager, with hopes of eventually coaching the senior squad, following in the footsteps of Mikel Arteta.

Outside of his coaching responsibilities with the Arsenal U18 team, Wilshere has been dedicating his time to learning the sport of boxing. According to recent comments, he has revealed a desire to challenge himself in the boxing ring in the near future.

It remains to be seen whether this potential bout with Cresswell will materialise, as the decision ultimately lies with both individuals and the boxing authorities. However, Wilshere’s interest in exploring boxing as a new endeavour adds an intriguing dimension to his post-football career.

The former Bournemouth loanee reveals via the Daily Mail:

‘I’d like to do it with someone I know. You know Aaron Cresswell? I played with him.

‘I can always remember him sort of floating around the training ground sort of putting his hands up pretending to fight people.

‘I think I’d like to have a go with Cresswell. He’s a similar height to me as well, similar weight.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

What we need from Wilshere now is to groom our teenage stars into top players and success will come when some of his team gains promotion to the senior side.

Arteta has shown he will give chances to any player in the youth team who show that they have what it takes to do well for the senior side.

Watching the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka in the first team will serve as extra motivation for the youngsters.

