Jack Wilshere finally finds a new club in Denmark

Jack Wilshere has finally found a new club, months after he started training with the Arsenal first team.

The Englishman was unattached from May last year when he last played for Bournemouth in England’s Championship.

No club had a look at him in the last two transfer windows, even though he had been keeping fit with the Arsenal senior team in the last window.

The former West Ham midfielder had been doing his coaching badges, but he remains convinced that he can contribute to a club as a player and he has been asking for a chance.

A move has failed to materialise until now. Danish side, Aarhus has just announced he has signed for them until the end of the season on Twitter.

There is an option to extend the deal for a further year, which he would hope they will activate.

The Daily Mail claims that he is not the highest-paid player at his present club after his salary is revealed to be just £5k a week.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Wilshere back on the pitch again after such a long time away from the game.

The midfielder’s career has been hampered by niggling injury problems so far, but he has stayed fit for much of the last year.

He would now look to take good advantage of this chance and become relevant again.

A fine showing for his new employers could help him sign for a big club back in England again.