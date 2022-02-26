Jack Wilshere finally returns to the playing field for his new club

After months away from the pitch Jack Wilshere made his debut for his new club, Aarhus on Friday.

The midfielder had been training with Arsenal for months after being released by Bournemouth at the end of last season.

Mikel Arteta allowed him to even join his first team at their training camp in Dubai during the winter break.

The midfielder kept his fitness level up and secured a move to the Danish side until the end of the season.

The Daily Mail reports that he was subbed on in the last minute of normal time for his debut yesterday.

He couldn’t prevent them from losing 3-2 to Vejle-Boldklub.

That would not be the outcome he wanted, but the most important thing is that he is now back on the pitch.

The midfielder has been keen to hit that milestone and he would now look to earn a starting place in their midfield.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great to see Wilshere back on the pitch again after such a long time.

His time training with the Arsenal first team was very helpful to the club and he would have passed on some knowledge and experience to some of our players.

We wish him well in his current stint and hopefully, he would earn a return to England football.

