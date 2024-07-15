Jack Wilshere gives his comparison between Declan Rice with Rodri

Jack Wilshere has discussed the comparison between Declan Rice and Rodri, insisting they are two of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Rodri and Rice played in the final of Euro 2024 last night, with Spain defeating England to win the competition.

Both players were key men for their countries in the tournament and posted good stats as their teams reached the final stage.

Rice can be proud of his performance despite losing the final, and both midfielders will look to lead their teams to success in the Premier League when club football returns.

They have become two of the best midfielders in Europe with their fantastic performances in the last few seasons, and Wilshere has discussed what makes them different from others and from each other.

He writes in The Sun:

“Rodri has got it all. He can do the possession stuff but he can also leave his foot in, be nasty, be horrible, win the ball.

“Rice is a little younger than him and producing very consistent performances.

“They are at the top of the Premier League. One week, Rice might be ahead, the next it might be Rodri.”

Rice and Rodri are two of the best midfielders in the Premier League now, and we expect them to challenge each other again in the competition this season.

Rice has now lost two trophies to Rodri, and hopefully, he will win the next one, in which both their teams will compete.

