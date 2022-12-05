Jack Wilshere gives his reaction to England beating Senegal

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has named Bukayo Saka as one of England’s standout performers in their win against Senegal.

The attacker returned to the starting lineup for the game against the Africans having been rested for the final group match against Wales.

There had been calls for him to be dropped, but Gareth Southgate played him and Phil Foden on either side of Harry Kane as England brushed aside Senegal with arguably their best performance in the competition so far.

Saka has become a key player for them and Wilshere was impressed, he wrote in The Sun:

“We took Senegal apart with some superb football going forward and, once again, we had immense players in the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka has developed into one of the finest players in the England national team and continues to show why he needs to keep playing.

The youngster was pivotal to their run to the final of Euro 2020 and we expect him to continue contributing to their performances at this World Cup.

It will be great if they win it because it will boost his confidence and enhance his reputation on the global stage.