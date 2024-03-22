Jack Wilshere gushes about up-and-coming Arsenal starlet

Over the summer, Arsenal should sign a top striker and a reliable winger. The striking troubles in the first half of the season necessitated this transfer. The Gunners are rumored to be interested in signing a quality winger and striker. This double swoop may be very pricey of course.

However, what if I told you Wilshere could help Arsenal save millions after staking a claim on Arsenal academy striker Chido Obi-Martin?

Chido has scored eight goals in ten Under-18 Premier League outings for Arsenal. These numbers suggest that he has potential. Even if these statistics aren’t persuasive, Wilshere has explained why the 16-year-old, who has a great personality, has what it takes to be a good striker. After the teen prodigy scored four goals against Crystal Palace, Wilshere couldn’t stop gushing about him, almost implying that Arteta should give the young striker more consideration.

Wilshere said: “Individually and collectively you have to have personality. Chido for example, scoring four goals.

“You have to have personality to keep creating chances and drive that throughout the team and then manage transitions by winning duels and coaching each other. I saw a lot of personality out there today which makes me happy.”

Wilshere added: “I’m proud of the team because, for a striker to score four, he needs his teammates, his midfielders and defenders, but it’s the hardest thing in football and to do it four times as an under-16 in under-18s football takes some real personality.

“Not just that side of his game, his link-up play, the way he pressed and set the tempo for us, he’s developing nicely. There are still things to do and get better at but I’m happy with where he’s at at the moment.”

During his tenure as Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has demonstrated his ability to develop raw potential into a great player. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard are great examples of players with enormous potential that the Spaniard has got the most out of.

I understand that asking Chido to be considered for the Arsenal No. 9 position is too much at his tender age, but he deserves a chance next season. Arsenal can sign one good forward this summer and not make any other moves for a forward. This could lead to Chido becoming a regular member of the first-team squad, albeit with occasional cameo appearances. He has the potential to develop into the striker Arteta wished Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus could be. Arteta could even have the chance to mold him into his dream striker in the future, but Obi Martin still has some way to go before becoming a first-teamer.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

Watch the lastest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…