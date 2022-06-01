Jack Wilshere has come back to the Emirates with a smile on his face

Jack Wilshere was back at the Emirates recently helping to promote STATSPORTS.

In an interview the midfielder for the first time spoke about being open to retirement, especially if the right coaching role became available.

More important he’s found acceptance that injury has meant he didn’t fulfil his potential and, crucially, he’s realised that’s never going to change.

That’s in contrast to other times he’s told his story where he blamed West Ham and Bournemouth for believing in the conspiracy theories, not giving him a chance based on reputation.

Especially regarding David Moyes, the 30-year-old would argue he was often fit but the manager wouldn’t believe him.

Arsenal have gone out of their way to help a young man who started at the club at the age of 9.

The Gunners offered him the opportunity to train with them last season to stay in condition.

Some Gooners had the romantic notion that we would offer the player a contract.

When he broke on the scene as a teenager, this was a talent predicted to be a future captain for club and country.

He was once man of the match when we beat Barcelona, a display that Xavi and Iniesta still talk about.

When his stay with us led to a move to play in Denmark, it became clear the reality of the situation.

Injuries robbed him of doing something he loved at the highest level.

The mind willing, the body now unable.

Forget physically, mentally that must take its toll.

Wilshere has been open about how his situation affected his mental health.

The embarrassment of training in his local park or his children not understanding why their dad wasn’t going to work anymore.

Now though he wants to turn a negative into a positive.

He hasn’t lost the desire to be the very best in the sport. Realising he can’t do that on the pitch, he’s using that as positive energy, nothing stopping him from being a world class manager.

Let’s face it, some of the very best names to ever manage had modest playing careers….

Look at Mr Wenger.

It was back in North London where Wilshere got to work with the Under 23s and observe Mikel Arteta’s sessions.

Close to completing his UEFA A licence, it’s a relief to hear Wilshere speak this way.

He’s not against still playing but he won’t be dropping down divisions for the sake of playing.

It has to be an experience, something to learn from a different culture.

He’s not retired, it’s just not everything to him.

It’s like advising your mate about a relationship that’s not working.

You just have to wait for them to see it, to want to see it.

Jack Wilshere is no longer chasing the dragon.

He’s realised he’s been running after illusions.

He can’t catch his dreams because they don’t exist.

He can make new dreams though and I’m sure the Arsenal Family will help him.

Jack Wilshere returned from Denmark with a smile on his face.

That’s more important than anything else

Be Kind In The Comments

Dan

Video: The Transfer Show – Alfie and Rob discuss the merits of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section