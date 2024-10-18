Jack Wilshere in talks to take up a senior managerial role

Jack Wilshere may soon step down from his role as Arsenal U18 manager, as Norwich City targets him for a senior coaching position.

The former midfielder has been leading the Gunners’ academy team since retiring from playing and has made a positive impact.

Wilshere has played a key role in the development of young talents like Ethan Nwaneri, and Arsenal is pleased with his contributions to the academy.

However, it is widely understood that Wilshere is using this position to prepare for a more prominent role, and he is likely to move on when the opportunity arises to coach a senior team.

That opportunity could come this season, as The Athletic reports that he is in talks with Norwich City to join their coaching staff.

The Canaries aim to strengthen their team and push for promotion back to the Premier League, and they are looking to assemble an experienced coaching group.

While Wilshere has yet to take on a senior coaching role, his experience playing under top managers and working with young players could make him a valuable addition to Norwich’s staff.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere will eventually manage at a top club sooner rather than later, so if Norwich is serious, he will get our blessings to try his luck at a bigger role.

