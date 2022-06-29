Jack Wilshere in the running for Arsenal coaching role

Arsenal are currently interviewing for coaches for both their Under-18 and Under-23 sides following the pair’s departures to Crawley Town.
Both Kevin Bets and Dan Micciche have both departed together to take up the manager and assistant role at the League Two side, leaving us in need of two new names to take over our youth clubs.
While we are claimed to be considering our options as we look to replace the duo, Jack Wilshere is claimed to have been in talks with the club, with him having helped out with our younger players when returning to the club to train as he looked to build up his fitness before eventually joining Danish side Aarhus.
Exclusive: Arsenal have held talks with Jack Wilshere as they look to fill U23 and U18 vacancies. As previously reported, internal candidates being considered. Recruitment process ongoing.
Story:https://t.co/puC1uoWaqy
— Simon Collings (@sr_collings) June 29, 2022
Wilshere’s playing career has been marred by injuries, and he could well be ready to fast-track his coaching career by taking up a role in our backroom, having only turned 30 years-old this year.
It remains to be seen whether the talks will have gone well, but the fact that he has already spent time working with the coaches at London Colney before being invited to discuss the role tells me he could well be considered, although I would assume that he would be more likely to take on the younger players.
Patrick
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
The Just Arsenal Show – Matt Turner’s profile and his value to Arsenal
Please watch and subscribe to JustArsenal Video channel for regular updates
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Wish him all the best. Dude has a good footballing brain on him. Hope he gets the U-18s coaching spot…
Great to see the club looking at their ex players who may have the potential to install “The Arsenal Way” into our younger players.
With Mikel and Per working well together, it would be a natural appointment… if Jack fits the bill.
I think we should have Adams, Merson and The Romford Pele involved in the social side, 🤣
As long as Arsene was monitoring the situation Reggie. 😱😱😱