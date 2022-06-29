Jack Wilshere in the running for Arsenal coaching role

Arsenal are currently interviewing for coaches for both their Under-18 and Under-23 sides following the pair’s departures to Crawley Town.

Both Kevin Bets and Dan Micciche have both departed together to take up the manager and assistant role at the League Two side, leaving us in need of two new names to take over our youth clubs.

While we are claimed to be considering our options as we look to replace the duo, Jack Wilshere is claimed to have been in talks with the club, with him having helped out with our younger players when returning to the club to train as he looked to build up his fitness before eventually joining Danish side Aarhus.

Exclusive: Arsenal have held talks with Jack Wilshere as they look to fill U23 and U18 vacancies. As previously reported, internal candidates being considered. Recruitment process ongoing. Story:https://t.co/puC1uoWaqy — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) June 29, 2022

Wilshere’s playing career has been marred by injuries, and he could well be ready to fast-track his coaching career by taking up a role in our backroom, having only turned 30 years-old this year.

It remains to be seen whether the talks will have gone well, but the fact that he has already spent time working with the coaches at London Colney before being invited to discuss the role tells me he could well be considered, although I would assume that he would be more likely to take on the younger players.

Patrick

