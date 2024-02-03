Arsenal News Latest News

Jack Wilshere is set to apply for managers job as he eyes senior role

Jack Wilshere is eager to transition into a senior managerial role in the near future, with reports indicating that the current Arsenal U18 coach is preparing to submit an application for the position of the next Aberdeen manager.

Since concluding his playing career, Wilshere has served as the Arsenal U18 coach, demonstrating commendable performance in this capacity.

Having accumulated valuable experience in youth team football, he now aspires to make the move into senior management.

According to the Daily Record, Wilshere is among the candidates expressing interest in the vacant Aberdeen managerial position.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Wilshere will eventually become a top manager, but it might be too early for him to seek such a role now.

He needs to step up and become an assistant manager like Mikel Arteta was at Manchester City.

This will hand him enough experience in how senior management works and could be a huge advantage for him.

Aberdeen, however, could consider making him their boss because of the PR it will attract, considering he has been associated with a top club like Arsenal and is well-known.

