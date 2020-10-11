Jack Wilshere names three ex-Gunners as his top five teammates

Jack Wilshere spent much of his career at Arsenal after joining the club as a 9-year-old in 2001. He left the Gunners in 2018, 10 years after making his first-team debut for the club.

He has just been released by West Ham after playing only a handful of games in the two years that he was on their books.

The former England midfielder was speaking to Talksport recently and he named the top five teammates that he has played with.

Three of them were former teammates at Arsenal, starting with Cesc Fabregas.

The 28-year-old was full of praise for the Spaniard whom he claimed was so influential that all the academy boys looked up to him.

Wilshere also claimed that although the Spaniard wasn’t strong or fast, he played the game well with his mind.

He said of Fabregas: ‘I went into the dressing room, he was captain and put his arm around me and was brilliant.

‘For someone who wasn’t quick or strong, he just played it with his mind. It was unbelievable to watch.’

On Cazorla, he said: ‘He turned up and was this short, funny guy. He didn’t really care. Ate what he wanted. Did what he wanted. When he went on the pitch, it was like a little kid, smiling. We used to take set pieces and the gaffer would say “no, no in swinger and he would just take it with his left”. He was special.’

Wilshere went on to praise Rosicky’s attacking prowess, saying: ‘He was the one who started all our attacks, his weight of pass and choice of pass was spot on.’

In the England national team, he mentioned Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney.

About Wayne Rooney, he said:’He was always the one joking around. I played a few more games and got a bit comfortable and we had banter between us.

‘Not many players can go from a No.9 who can run in behind to someone who plays defensive midfield.’

With regards to Steven Gerrard, Wilshere said: ‘When I played with him [Gerrard] he was a No.4. I’ve never seen someone consistently ping the ball without shanking it or making a mess of it.’