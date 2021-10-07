Jack Wilshere returns to Arsenal after three years

Jack Wilshere is back at the Arsenal London Colney training ground, three years after he left the club.

The midfielder is looking for a new club and wanted a facility to train and Arsenal agreed to allow him to use theirs.

Mikel Arteta had hinted before that the midfielder was welcomed to train with the Gunners and he has now accepted the offer.

Wilshere is still just 29 and might contribute to the club if they sign him, but Arteta insists there is no plan to give him a contract.

He is only at their facility to train with their senior squad, stay fit and also start on his road to management.

He says his ex-teammate is also looking to get his coaching badges and the club will give him as much support as they can in that regard.

Arteta told the club’s website: ‘What we should believe is that we want to help him to prepare for his next stage, physically, mentally, he wants to do his coaching badges again and we are prepared to fulfill all the needs that he wants. That’s basically the idea and there is nothing further than that.

‘I am very happy to have him back. We had a conversation with Jack and understand the needs that he has, the period that he is going through and I think everyone at the club agreed it was the right moment to help him.

‘We sat down with him and we listened to what he wanted to do and what stage he is and we are prepared to do anything we can to help him.

‘He is going to be training sometimes with us. He is going to be around the place. He is going to be continuing his coaching badges that he is very interested in.

‘(We will) try to get him fit, try to get his experiences across to our players, our young players, our academy and I think it is great influence to have around.’

Wilshere spent the second half of last season on the books of Bournemouth, but no other club has taken a chance on him so far.