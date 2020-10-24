Jack Wilshere reveals who he turned to when negotiating with West Ham

Jack Wilshere has opened up on his relationship with Arsene Wenger and he has revealed that he turns to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger when he needs advice.

The former Arsenal man, 28, who has just been released by West Ham claimed that he turned to the Frenchman, who gave him his first start as an Arsenal player, while he was negotiating his contract with the Hammers and that he will do the same when he gets the chance to talk with a new team.

He told the BBC: “I spoke to Arsene when we were negotiating everything with West Ham and he was helpful. When the time is right, as and when I have some options, where they are and what would be best for me, he would probably be the one I would call, yes.”

Wilshere enjoyed his best times as a footballer when he was playing for Arsenal.

After making an early start as a footballer, injuries have taken their toll on him and he has been unsettled since he left the Emirates in 2018.

Being a Gunner, fans of the club can only wish him the best in his search for a new team.

It is sad how Wilshere’s career has gone, hopefully, he will find his perfect club soon and enjoy his football once again.