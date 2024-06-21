Jack Wilshere sends a message to Southgate over his use of Rice

Most people expected more from the England national team at Euro 2024, and it is safe to say they are struggling now.

England’s squad includes some of the best players in Europe, and they are among the favourites to win the competition. However, they have not made a strong start, even though they haven’t lost any of their opening two games.

The Three Lions already have one leg in the knockout stages, and a draw in their final match might be enough for them to qualify even as group leaders. However, the way the team has been playing has not impressed anyone, with most of their players struggling, including Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Rice plays in midfield alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham, but many believe he could be used better.

One of them is former Arsenal man Jack Wilshere, who writes in The Sun:

“Gareth Southgate should be brave and play Declan Rice as our sole holding midfielder.

“But if England manager Southgate doesn’t want to do that — and he probably doesn’t ­— then he needs to give Rice the chance to play more like he does for Arsenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best midfielders at the Euros and it is sad that England is struggling to use him properly.

Gareth Southgate needs to learn from Mike Arteta and make the most of the midfielder’s talents.

