Jack Wilshere tells Southgate how to get Rice playing the way he does for Arsenal

Gareth Southgate is struggling to get the best from his team at Euro 2024, even though they have reached the quarterfinals.

In their last match, he used Bukayo Saka as a left-back in the second half and hinted that the Arsenal man might play there again.

However, one area his team needs to address urgently is their midfield, where Declan Rice is struggling.

Despite having a brilliant season with Arsenal, Rice has found it challenging at the Euros, partly due to the constant changes in his midfield partners.

Former Arsenal man Jack Wilshere believes that Kobbie Mainoo could be the best partner for Rice in midfield. Wilshere has suggested ways in which Gareth Southgate can optimise the partnership to get the best out of the Arsenal star.

He writes in The Sun:

“Mainoo has the qualities to give us that — provided those around him can match his bravery and composure.

“He can be a great foil for Rice and allow him to play the more attacking role he does for Arsenal.

“In a team where Harry Kane wants to drop into midfield, and Phil Foden wants to cut inside, he offers the ability to pick a pass, or to run in behind himself.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best midfielders that England has, and it is sad that they are struggling to get the best from him.

The midfielder will drive them to success if they get their balance right and give him the responsibilities he feels the most comfortable carrying out.

