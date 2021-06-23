Jack Wilshere upset as Steve Bould’s departure from Arsenal confirmed

We were informed a while ago that Steve Bould was going to be the latest victim of Arsenal’s rebuild of the club from top to botom. Bould has been a stalwart at the club for thirty years, and has been with Arsenal through some of the most successful seasons in our history, and after retiring from playing he has been on the coaching staff at all levels, including six years as assistant coach under Arsene Wenger.
But now Bould’s departure has been confirmed officially on the Gunners website, with academy manager Per Mertesacker saying: “Steve has been a fantastic servant for us on and off the pitch. His record as a player speaks for itself and he has been an inspiration to generations of young players coming through the academy.”
But Mertesacker indicated it was a management decision to let him go, as he continued: “This has been a very hard decision to make. Steve’s contribution to the under-23s and the club as a whole has been huge and he will always be an important figure in our history.”
The most reported reaction was from Jack Wilshere, who saw Bould just about every day during Jack’s ten years at Arsenal, and he didn’t seem very happy with Arsenal’s decision. He tweeted….
Can't believe it. Another proper Arsenal man gone! What is going on??
What a coach and what a guy…
All the best bouldy https://t.co/8WAqe1W2lm
— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) June 22, 2021
The latest murmuring are that Bould will be replaced as the U23s boss by Kevin Betsy, who is currently in charge of the U18s, so there will still be some continuity in the training methods.
I am sure all us old Arsenal fans will remember Bould with great affection, and thank him for his great loyalty to the club over the decades…
I think Jack hit the nail on the head with his simple
“What is going on “ reply
Something quite a few of us would Love to know as well.
just read a great piece about bould and I never knew how much he did around the club TBH and how much the players valued him ,a proper Arsenal man .👍👍
At Emirates you always walk alone. Like Loris Karius…
All the best to Steve Bould.
But Arsenal must at all times employ the people, they consider the best for their position.
No club can afford to employ people on lifelong contracts even if they are “Arsenal through and through”
As said days ago Ben White and Lokonga deal agreed. Both will be Arsenal players. ESR new contract agreed. Payment structure yet to be agreed for Ben White.
Lokonga will be Arsenal’s first signing. Done deal!!!!
If Ben White’s transfer payment structure hasn’t been agreed yet, it means it’s not a done deal yet
Done deal for Lokonga not White. White’s fee has has been agreed but not the payment structure. It is expected to go through.
The interest in White surprises me Kev.Fine player that he is ,if what you say is correct, I can only assume every effort will be made to sell Saliba and Mavroponas who would appear to be surplus to requirements?In terms of priorities, a CB, albeit a good one, would be well down my list, but who knows what is actually happening behind closed doors.In any event, this is a very important transfer window for our Club.
Mavropanos is already a goner. It will take a big u-turn at this point for him not to leave. I believe he will be sold for around 7m to Stuttgart. I would’ve liked to see him get a chance.
Imo I believe Saliba isn’t so happy at Arsenal and I will not be shocked at all to see him leave though I doubt it will happen because he will impress if given the chance which will see them change their minds if they wanted to sell or or loan him.
Good to have you back Kev- you are the Jim White of JA during the transfer windows. I’m hearing we are in big for Andre Silva and Lacazette is going to Ath Madrid. Heard anything of this?
Football is dynamic, so there shouldn’t be any sentiment/ bias in keeping or hiring people. Bould as a coach will always be remembered for his work on our youngsters, such as Bellerin, Saka and Smith-Rowe
Having said that, he’s free from his comfort zone now. If he’s still into coaching, he should try to get a managerial job elsewhere