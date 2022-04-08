Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to buy DM that “could play in any team in Europe”

Jack Wilshere may be plying his trade with AGF in the Danish SuperLiga right now, but he obviously still follows English football, and especially Arsenal and his boyhood club West Ham United.

He was watching the Hammers in their impressive 1-1 draw with Lyon in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final last night, and he was so impressed with his former team-mate Declan Rice that he took to Twitter after the game to extol Rice’s virtues.

Tell me a better DMF than Declan Rice right now? Can't think of anyone can do what Dec can…🤔 — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) April 7, 2022

Jack tweeted: ‘Tell me a better DMF [defensive midfielder] than Declan Rice right now? Can’t think of anyone [who] can do what Dec can…’

Someone replied and suggested that Fabinho was surely the best in the Premier league, but Jack was not having any of that, and even compared him to one of the greatest midfielders of all time. He continued: ‘[Sergio] Busquets is the only one 3 or 4 years ago. And remember he played in a team that dominated possession in every game.

‘Dec’s job is harder in this team. He could play in any team in Europe. Fact. Let’s hope it’s Arsenal.’

Yes we can all hope it’s Arsenal, but the fact is that rumours are suggesting that Man United are willing to sign Rice at any price, and it is certain that Arsenal would not get into any bidding war with astronomical numbers.

But just imagine if we had Declan Rice in place of Granit Xhaka….